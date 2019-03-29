Infant found covered in feces near gun, suspected meth

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A mother is accused of having drugs and a handgun near her child who was covered in feces.
Louisville Metro Police were called to the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, the front door was open. From the hallway police said they could see a 3-month-old baby boy who was awake in a baby chair with a blanket almost completely covering him. The mother, Courtney Alexus Minks, 20, was sleeping on the couch, according to an arrest slip.
Police said there was a handgun, a large bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a small bag of methamphetamine, digital scales, suspected crystal meth residue and money on the coffee table near the baby.
Officers said the child was covered in feces from his legs to his waist, had dirty fingernails, hardened residue on his head and a large bruise on the back of his head that appeared to be from sitting in the seat.
Police found a car seat for the child inside the house and a suspected marijuana blunt was inside.
The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital to be evaluated. Officers obtained an emergency custody order for the child.
Minks was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, trafficking in a controlled substance, criminal abuse and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
