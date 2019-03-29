Kentucky woman with warrants likes police department’s ‘wanted’ post on Facebook

Kentucky woman with warrants likes police department’s ‘wanted’ post on Facebook
A woman with several active warrants out for her arrest just couldn't stay away from social media.
March 29, 2019 at 5:12 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 5:12 PM

(WAVE) - A woman with several active warrants out for her arrest just couldn't stay away from social media.

According to a post on the Hodgenville Police Department’s Facebook page, Bonnie Wheeler has four warrants out because she’s allegedly been passing bad checks. And since she liked the post, investigators have renewed their case against her.

“Had she not liked her photo, we would not have known to look and find her new warrants,” the police department wrote in the post.

There’s another Facebook post from 2015 indicating Wheeler was served with 43 active warrants.

Check the new Facebook post below, and contact the authorities if you know anything about where Wheeler might be.

Recently Bonnie Wheeler liked one of her older wanted posts on our page. We love when folks bring attention to...

Posted by Hodgenville Police Department on Thursday, March 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.