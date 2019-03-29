KY National Guardsmen remembered on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Stories of duty and honor were told across the country for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Sacrifices of Kentucky National Guardsmen were remembered at the state Capitol.
“As a person who was born and grew up in Vietnam, I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to those who came to Vietnam to help the South Vietnamese people defend South Vietnam against communist aggression,” said Yung Ngyuen, Tri An Foundation Chairman.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the battle of Fire Base Tomahawk. Kentucky guardsmen from the 2nd Battalion of the 138th field artillery saw nine killed and 32 wounded, as North Vietnamese troops overran the base in June 1969.
The gunners supported troops of the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell at several hotspots, including Fire Base Bastogne and Hamburger Hill.
The guardsmen were from Louisville, Bardstown, Elizabethtown and Carrollton, among 570 Kentucky Guardsmen and 750 Kentucky Air Guardsmen called to active duty in 1968.
According to National Archives, 1,056 Kentuckians died in Vietnam.
