Last day of General Assembly sees lawmakers override vetoes, pass new legislation

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The last day of this legislative session meant a late night for lawmakers in Frankfort.
A committee meeting early in the day raised some eyebrows. Ultimately though, it was to fix a tax bill passed earlier this session.
Those changes were approved by the committee, in a way some called last minute. That’s because not much later in the day, it was announced the fixes needed fixing at the risk of costing the state millions of dollars.
The tax clean up legislation ultimately passed.
After a conference committee, the legislature fully passed House Bill 358 as well. It would give some publicly funded agencies and regional universities an option of pension relief.
It would do that by allowing some agencies that get state funds to exit the pension system without paying all that they owe.
Some said that could hurt the already weak system. But proponents said it could spare the retirement system from the issues it would face if some of those groups collapsed.
“There’s nothing but bad choices involved with this,” Sen. Christian McDaniels (R-Taylor Mill) said. “And this is the best of all of those because the options are bad for the general fund, the taxpayer, the delivery of services, and we’re trying our best to strike the balance.”
Both sides debated whether it was too late in the session to take up the complicated bill.
The House and Senate overrode both of the governor’s vetoes.
However, the governor could still veto legislation that was passed Thursday and the legislature won’t be able to override those vetoes.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.