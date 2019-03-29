Local veteran creates mural to honor Vietnam War veterans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When Vietnam War veterans came home to America, not all of them received the treatment they deserved.
Now, a Louisville man is making up for it with art.
Brian Tomes is a Gulf War era veteran. Tomes said rain or shine, he wants to make sure all the veterans who stop by the U.S. Veterans Outreach Center can see the honor and respect they deserve sketched into the ground.
“Rain, sleet, snow or shine -- that soldier marches,” Tomes said. “He paces forward, paces back does not stop until he leaves.”
Although Tomes did not serve in the Vietnam War, he wants to help the people who did.
"When they first came back from Vietnam, they did not get recognition,” Vietnam War veteran Donald Riley said.
Riley walked down South 3rd Street and saw Tomes was trying to make up for the lack of recognition.
"After something that traumatic they’re only going to understand each other,” Tomes said.
Tomes decked out the sidewalk with recognition, helicopters, and uniforms for Vietnam veterans.
“That’s 58,220 soldiers that died for service and valor,” Tomes said.
Tomes knows the sidewalk chalk will wash away, but hopes the veterans remember decades after coming home, they weren’t forgotten.
”Letting them know it was for something and not for nothing,” Tomes said.
