Man charged in LMPD detective’s death placed back on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man charged with murder in connection to a crash that caused the death of a Louisville Metro Police Department detective will be released back to home incarceration.
Burdette was taken into custody Thursday after jail officials said he failed a mandated drug test while on the Home Incarceration Program.
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections assistant director Steve Durham released a statement Friday that read, “The confirmation test showed that there were no unauthorized substances in Mr. Burdette’s system. The presiding judge, defense counsel and the prosecutor have been informed of the result and Mr. Burdette has been returned to home incarceration.”
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Man accused of killing LMPD officer in Christmas Eve crash has been re-arrested
- Man charged in LMPD officer’s death indicted on 7 charges
- Roger Burdette officially fired by MSD; high-profile attorney removes himself from murder case
- Roger Burdette’s attorney begins her case, claims state lacks probable cause
- Community remembers fallen officer as one with ‘huge heart’
- Loved ones, fellow officers say goodbye to fallen LMPD Det. Mengedoht
- Man charged with murder in officer’s death pleads not guilty
- MSD driver had ‘multiple prescription drugs’ in system before crash that killed detective
- Detective killed in ‘catastrophic’ crash; city worker charged with murder
Burdette was charged in the Dec. 24, 2018 crash that killed LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
Burdette was recently released from jail and placed on HIP in relation the proceedings related to the crash. As a condition of HIP, Burdette was not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.