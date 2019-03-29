Man charged in LMPD detective’s death placed back on home incarceration

Man charged in LMPD detective’s death placed back on home incarceration
Roger Burdette listened to testimony during his January 9, 2019 hearing. (Justin Hawkins)
By Sarah Jackson | March 29, 2019 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated March 29 at 12:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man charged with murder in connection to a crash that caused the death of a Louisville Metro Police Department detective will be released back to home incarceration.

Burdette was taken into custody Thursday after jail officials said he failed a mandated drug test while on the Home Incarceration Program.

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections assistant director Steve Durham released a statement Friday that read, “The confirmation test showed that there were no unauthorized substances in Mr. Burdette’s system. The presiding judge, defense counsel and the prosecutor have been informed of the result and Mr. Burdette has been returned to home incarceration.”

PREVIOUS STORIES

Burdette was charged in the Dec. 24, 2018 crash that killed LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht.

Burdette was recently released from jail and placed on HIP in relation the proceedings related to the crash. As a condition of HIP, Burdette was not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.