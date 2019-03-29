Mission BBQ shows appreciation for Vietnam vets with free meal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lunch was on the house for Vietnam veterans on Friday at Mission BBQ.
All 16 of the BBQ chain’s locations hosted a celebration to commemorate National Vietnam Veterans Day. Vets were offered a free barbeque sandwich and treated to a special performance of the National Anthem.
Mission BBQ gives back to a number of veterans organizations throughout the year, including the USO, Wreaths Across America, the Navy Seal Foundation and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Those efforts are something the company said is an honor to do, especially given the sacrifices made by men and women in uniform.
“As a society we literally stand on the shoulders of giants, of men who we could never aptly repay for what they’ve done,” Darrell Carlson, General Manager of the Shelbyville Road location in Louisville said. “This is just a small token of our appreciation of that.”
The deal lasts until close, which is 10 p.m. Friday night. Locations and hours can be found here.
To read more on Mission BBQ’s efforts to give back, click here.
