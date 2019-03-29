Nearly 60,000 jobs have been indirectly created in Louisville through UPS, study suggests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS set out to measure its economic impact on the city of Louisville by contracting an independent research company.
UPS is Louisville's largest employer and employs 21,000 employees in the state of Kentucky. That number inflates up to 23,000 during peak times of the year.
The study released on Friday claims UPS has indirectly created nearly triple that number of jobs in the city of Louisville alone.
"At UPS we often refer to ourselves as the economic engine to the bluegrass," UPS airlines CFO Mike Jones said, "but it's been a while since we measured the horse power of that engine."
That study completed by Meench and Shanker LLC claims there have been 57,00 jobs filled indirectly though UPS, especially as companies start to run their distribution services through the Commonwealth.
Cologuard, a noninvasive colorectal cancer screening company, is one of them.
"We had to sit down with a partner that was committed not only to shipping and logistics, but also changing colorectal cancer and the face of cancer together," Cologuard President Mark Stenhouse said. "It really required the marriage of high science with a logistics expert."
UPS said their success is a result of a strong mutual relationship with the city.
"UPS has done well in this region, and in return, has been the crossroads of the global economy," Jones said. "UPS has been fortunate to work with forward thinking public officials and economic groups.”
UPS has invested $2.4 billion in Louisville in the past 20 years, which has resulted in a $300 million fiscal impact for the state of Kentucky annually.
