Norton Healthcare welcomes new therapy dogs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has two new, four-legged employees.
On March 28, Juno and Pepper were introduced as the health care system’s newest therapy dogs. They join four others who work at different Louisville hospitals.
Norton Healthcare officials thanked donor Edie Nixon for helping fund the expansion of the program.
“I’ve always been a dog lover and know how much comfort they can bring during difficult times,” Nixon said. “Dogs have an amazing power in helping people communicate their feelings. They can be better listeners than people.”
Both Juno and Pepper completed extensive training through Paws With Purpose, in conjunction with the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women. They were hand-picked to become therapy dogs when they were puppies.
Each dog will be on the clock with its handler 30 hours a week.
