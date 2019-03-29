Officer body-camera video released following hours-long standoff with suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD body-camera video released Friday showed a chaotic scene playing out in the Taylor Berry neighborhood just a day earlier.
Police said they were searching for Daniel Allen, 26, who was wanted on several felony warrants. He was found hiding inside a van in front of a home in the 1400 block of Weyler Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Once officers surrounded the van, Allen drove forward and then back in reverse, trying to evade the officers. Police said he hit an officer’s truck in the process.
One of those officers ended up firing his gun several times. Allen was struck by gunfire.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said at a news conference Friday that the officer, Robert Tyler Holland, has been placed on administrative re-assignment, which is protocol in officer-involved shootings.
“We hope we never have to use our weapons,” Conrad said. “If we’re forced to do so, we understand the scrutiny when we do that.”
Allen got away from the officers, then went to a home in the 3000 block of Montana Avenue, investigators said. Officers found the van there, surrounded the home, then called in hostage negotiators and the LMPD bomb squad. When a SWAT team entered the home hours later, they found Allen hiding in the ceiling rafters, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Two officer body-camera videos were released Friday; Allen was not seen in either of them, but multiple gunshots and other sounds depicting the mayhem were audible.
Allen was taken to a hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, then booked into Metro Corrections early Friday morning.
LMPD Lt. Aaron Crowell took questions at Friday’s news conference, and said Allen knew the occupants of both of the homes involved. A woman who was in the van with Allen at the Weyler location was taken into custody as well.
Allen has been charged with four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and fleeing/evading. He will be in court Saturday morning.
