Police: Couple arrested for having sex on 150-foot SkyStar Wheel
Michael Mathisen and Lauren Wilder (Photos: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
March 29, 2019 at 3:05 AM EST - Updated March 29 at 10:28 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A couple is under arrest after police say they had sex on the multi-colored 150-foot SkyStar Wheel in downtown Cincinnati.

Michael Mathisen and Lauren Wilder were taken into custody shortly after the offense was reported at 6:24 p.m. Thursday on East Freedom Way at The Banks overlooking the city and Ohio River.

The couple engaged in sex in the open and in the presence of children and adults, their criminal complaints show.

Mathisen, 30, of Florence was arrested on one count of disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

He was held overnight without bond.

Wilder, 31, of North College Hill was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and booked into the Hamilton County jail by 6:30 p.m.

She was released on her own recognizance about 11:30 p.m., jail officials said.

Both are scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

SkyStar says their 150-foot-tall Ferris Wheel is sticking around a few more months at The Banks. (SkyStar)
