Police investigating shooting in Smoketown area

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was shot in the Smoketown neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed it happened near the intersection of Logan and Lampton streets at about 3:20 p.m.
The victim was treated at the scene and was expected to be taken to University Hospital. His condition and identity were not immediately available.
Information about suspects or motives was not known.
LMPD officers are interviewing possible witnesses in the neighborhood.
