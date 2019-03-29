Police: Man tried to run over officers prior to SWAT situation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man police found hiding in the rafters of a home during a SWAT situation in the Taylor Berry neighborhood is facing charges.
Police said officers located Daniel Allen, 26, who was wanted for multiple outstanding warrants, inside of a van in the 1400 block of Weyler Avenue on Thursday.
Officers approached the rear of the van and attempted to take Allen into custody when they said he climbed to the front of the van, started the vehicle and attempted to drive off. Allen crashed into a LMPD vehicle and tried to push it out of the way, according to an arrest slip. Police said he also tried to hit multiple officers with the van. One officer fired multiple shots at Allen.
The van was found about a mile away at the home in the 3000 block of Montana Avenue.
Detectives and SWAT surrounded the house. There were also hostage negotiators and the LMPD bomb squad on scene, which officials said is protocol in that type of situation. Numerous loud pops could be heard and tear gas was deployed.
The SWAT team eventually entered the house, according to LMPD chief Steve Conrad, and found Allen hiding in the rafters with a gunshot wound.
Police said the vehicle Allen was in was reported as stolen.
Allen was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and faces several charges including wanton endangerment of a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, burglary, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
Police are expected to provide more information, including body camera footage, during a press conference scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.