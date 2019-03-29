2 juveniles shot at barber shop in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two juveniles were shot Friday night in the California neighborhood of Louisville.
It was reported around 7 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 16th and Broadway, MetroSafe confirmed.
Officers found two male juveniles with gunshot wounds, LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said.
One person was shot inside a barber shop at the corner. The other victim was found outside, MetroSafe said.
The victims were both shot in their legs. Emergency crews rushed them to University Hospital. They are expected to survive.
Police shut down both directions of Broadway in the blocks surrounding the shooting. As of 8 p.m., it is still blocked due to the investigation. It’s unclear how long the road will be closed.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this crime should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
