Silver Alert issued for IN man believed to be in extreme danger

BROWN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man who is believed to be in extreme danger.
Joseph L. Carmer was last seen in Nashville, Indiana, located 62 miles south of Indianapolis, on March 28 at 5:30 p.m., according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Carmer is described as being 5’9’’ tall and weighing 183 pounds with brown/gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He has a “mom” tattoo on his right forearm.
Police said Carmer may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Department at 812-988-6655 x 0 or 911.
