Silver Alert issued for IN man believed to be in extreme danger
By Sarah Jackson | March 29, 2019 at 6:06 AM EST - Updated March 29 at 6:06 AM

BROWN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Joseph L. Carmer was last seen in Nashville, Indiana, located 62 miles south of Indianapolis, on March 28 at 5:30 p.m., according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.

Carmer is described as being 5’9’’ tall and weighing 183 pounds with brown/gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He has a “mom” tattoo on his right forearm.

Police said Carmer may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Department at 812-988-6655 x 0 or 911.

