St. Francis School expanding in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. Francis School is expanding in downtown Louisville, with the addition of a new athletic complex.
The school recently purchased the area between McDonalds and the Crescent Center on Second Street.
They plan to build a facility for basketball, volleyball, weightlifting and fitness.
There will also be locker rooms, athletic offices and a concessions area.
Students will be able to use the complex for lunch, assemblies and wellness programs.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.