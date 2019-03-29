St. Francis School expanding in downtown Louisville

St. Francis School expanding in downtown Louisville
The school shared this picture of what the new facility may look like. (Source: St. Francis School)
By Laurel Mallory | March 28, 2019 at 10:43 PM EST - Updated March 28 at 10:43 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. Francis School is expanding in downtown Louisville, with the addition of a new athletic complex.

The school recently purchased the area between McDonalds and the Crescent Center on Second Street.

They plan to build a facility for basketball, volleyball, weightlifting and fitness.

There will also be locker rooms, athletic offices and a concessions area.

Students will be able to use the complex for lunch, assemblies and wellness programs.

