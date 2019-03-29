Steven Enoch is latest Card to declare for NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second straight day, a UofL basketball player has entered his name for consideration in the upcoming NBA Draft.
And just like Jordan Nwora did Thursday, Steven Enoch will "take the necessary measures to preserve his collegiate eligibility and allow for a return for his senior year with the Cardinals.
”The NBA has always been a long term goal, and this is a wonderful way for me to evaluate myself and find out where I stand,” Enoch said in a statement Friday. “I will not be hiring an agent at this time. I am grateful for the continued support I have received since coming to Louisville and I am a Cardinal forever.”
Enoch averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a junior this season, his first as a Cardinal. He played the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with Connecticut, then sat out his transfer year of 2017-18.
“The NBA and the NCAA continue to shape the undergraduate process of determining draft prospects in a more refined way,” UofL coach Chris Mack said. “I fully support Steven as he tests the draft waters on where he stands in his basketball future. When the time comes to make his decision, it will be with feedback straight from the source, the NBA.”
