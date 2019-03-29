Top-seeded Cards take on Oregon State in Sweet 16

(WAVE) - Albany Region top seed UofL (31-3) takes on #4 seed Oregon State (26-7) on Friday night in Albany, New York.
Cards head coach Jeff Walz tipped off a pregame news conference on Thursday by addressing the speculation about the now vacant Tennessee head coaching job.
“First off, I just want to start off by saying I’m the head coach at the University of Louisville,” Walz said. “I think Geno (UConn coach Geno Auriemma) would be a wonderful candidate for that position that is open. So before the questions start coming, I’m the head coach at the University of Louisville. I’ve loved it, enjoy it, it’s been great. So now I’ll start talking about our team so we can focus on that.”
UofL All-American Asia Durr said the speculation is not a burden for the players.
“That’s not really a distraction for us,” Durr said. “I don’t know why. People ask like why don’t you let it bother you? I’m just like we just don’t. We’re here to play ball. We’re not really worried about what’s on Twitter, Snapchat, all that type of stuff. We’re here to play ball.”
The Cards beat the Beavers in the Elite Eight in 2018. That was a 76-43 blowout in Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“It’s going to be a dogfight. It sure will be," Durr said. "They’re going to come out on fire. They’re going to come out with a bad taste in their mouth from last year. So it’s going to be a challenge for us. We’re going to get their best shot, so we have to be prepared for that and play our game as well.”
#2 seed UConn and #6 seed UCLA meet in the 7 p.m. opener, with the Cards and Beavers in game two. The two winners meet at 12 p.m. on Sunday in the Albany Region final.
