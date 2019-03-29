Wanted man hides in home, prompts hours-long SWAT situation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A SWAT situation at a home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has ended.
The situation started with a report of shots being fired in the 1400 block of Weyler Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. Around 1 p.m., LMPD tweeted there was a police situation down the street from Weyler in the 3000 block of Montana Avenue and said people should avoid the area.
LMPD provided insight into the initial reports on Thursday night.
Police said 9th Mobile officers found a man wanted on a felony warrant hiding in a van on Weyler. The man fled in the van and hit a detective’s car, prompting one of the detective’s to fire his weapon.
The van was found about a mile away at the home on Montana Avenue.
Detectives and SWAT surrounded the house. There were also hostage negotiators and the LMPD bomb squad on scene, which officials said is protocol in this type of situation. Numerous loud pops could be heard and tear gas was deployed.
Just after 5:30 p.m., LMPD said a woman who is a person of interest came out of the home, but the SWAT situation didn’t end there.
“In the process of our negotiators trying to do their job, two men and one woman did come out of the house,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said. “But the man who had been involved, the one who had rammed the detective’s car, was still in the house.”
The SWAT team eventually entered the house, according to Conrad, and found the man hiding in the rafters with a gunshot wound. WAVE 3 News cameras captured the man being lifted out from the top of the home.
The man, whose identity police haven’t released, was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. Police said he was conscious and alert at the time he was taken into custody.
LMPD has also not released details on the man’s warrant or previous offenses.
Police are expected to provide more information, including body camera footage, during a press conference scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.