7-year-old killed in crash; Man charged with murder, DUI

HARNED, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing several charges after a 7-year-old girl died and two adults were hospitalized with life threatening injuries following a crash in Breckinridge County.
The crash was reported in the on KY 259 around 8:22 p.m. Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police said Joey Carter, 35, of Hardinsburg, was driving south in a 2002 Ford Explorer when he turned into the path of a 2007 Ford Fusion traveling north driven by Jonathan Masterson, 29, of Hudson, Kentucky.
Carter’s vehicle rolled before it stopped upside down in the road. Masterson’s vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.
The 7-year-old who was in the backseat of Masterson’s vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jonathan Masterson and the front seat passenger, Ashlynn Masterson, 30, were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Carter was taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was lodged into Breckinridge County Detention Center and charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.