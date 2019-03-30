All hands on deck for active shooter training at UofL med school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There have been hundreds of active shooter situations across the U.S. in the past few years.
Authorities say being prepared is critical to staying safe.
University of Louisville medical students planned a realistic and interactive mass shooter scenario on Saturday morning.
The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Swat Team Sgt. Jeff Lauder described the planned drill.
"They had two former medical students who approached through the courtyard after they set off an explosive device inside,” Lauder said. “Shooters came through the courtyard firing indiscriminately. They made their way to the first floor and started shooting students inside for their final testing.”
Fourth year medical student Madison Koomor came up with the idea for the drill and helped organize it. The planning took more than a year and a half.
"A lot of students are sick and tired of getting a text message on their phone saying there's been a mass shooting and not being able to help,” Koomor said. "They wanted some action."
So Saturday, medical students and law enforcement worked as a team to learn how they can work faster, and safer when the blood, wounds and terror are real.
"(Students) assume that at some time in their career and in their life they’ll be part of a response team to some sort of disaster,” UofL Medical Professor Bethany Hodge said.
Joshua French is a medical student and played the role of a gunshot victim.
“We’re taught how to treat gunshot wounds, but not able to experience emotional trauma,” French said.
”It’s disconcerting, it’s confusing and it takes a descent amount of time for your heart rate to come down,” Koomor said. “Communication is the first thing that breaks down every single time.”
The students know getting the communication right could mean saving a life.
"Patients that are the least sick tend to be more vocal, so they get a lot of attention,” Koomor said. “The ones that need to be treated first are a lot quieter."
They cut, pulled and wrapped at speeds and an intensity they have never experienced. Those skills could potentially save lives in a dangerous situation.
"It helps the students and myself sleep a little better at night, but to be honest we hope we never have to use it,” Koomor said.
About 80 people participated in the drill.
