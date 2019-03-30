Golden Alert: 86-year-old woman missing from Franklin County, KY

LAWRENCEBURG, KY (WAVE) - Officials in Franklin County, Kentucky need the public’s help to locate a missing 86-year-old woman.
Elizabeth C. Gravitt was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday March 29, driving near US 127 and KY 151 in Lawrenceburg, the Golden Alert said.
Officials said she was driving a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala with a Kentucky license plate reading 002 BFS.
Gravitt is a white woman, 5′4″ and 150 pounds with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue coat, blue UK t-shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes.
Officials said they need to find Gravitt as quickly as possible.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 911 or the Frankfort-Franklin Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582.
