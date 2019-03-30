Kentucky Kingdom puts on job fair for seasonal positions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Know of someone looking for a summer job? Kentucky Kingdom is hosting a big job fair to fill positions at the park.
Applicants must be at least 18 to operate the rides, but those who are 16 and 17 can work in shops, restaurants or as lifeguards.
Employees get free admission to Kentucky Kingdom when off duty and opportunities for free tickets for friends and family.
The job fair is April 3-4, Wednesday and Thursday, at the park. It runs from 1 to 7 p.m. both days.
Kentucky Kingdom opens for the season April 28.
