Kentucky preps for SEC foe, while Auburn rallies around injured teammate

“I’m really excited for it, but no more than any other game,” Travis said. “I’m trying to just take the preparation the same way, just approach it like any other game. I feel like if you look at it too much as far as trying to go home and kind of put all that on it, that’s just too much weight on it. So for me, it’s just trying to approach it the same way, just enjoy it with my teammates, go out and work as hard as I can in the game.”