Man charged in SWAT standoff appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The wanted man who started an hours-long SWAT situation, Daniel Allen, appeared in court on Saturday--facing multiple counts of attempted murder and wanton endangerment.
Allen’s bond was increased from 10,000 to 250,000 dollars.
At the hearing, the judge said Allen was booked under two separate names and suspects he has had a prior alias, David Courtland.
PREVIOUS STORY: Wanted man hides in home, prompts hours-long SWAT situation
Allen, 26, is accused of almost running over multiple officers on Thursday while hiding inside a van in front of a house--in a situation that prompted a nearly nine hour standoff before his arrest.
On Thursday, police were searching for Allen, who was wanted on several felony warrants. He was located inside a van in front of a house on Weyler Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
When officers surrounded the van, Allen drove forwards and backwards trying to evade the police cars. He hit an officer’s truck in the process.
During the altercation, one of the officers fired his gun several times. Allen was struck by the gunfire.
Allen got away from the officers, then went to hide inside a house on Montana Avenue, officials said.
Police found the van, surrounded the home and called hostage negotiators and the LMPD bomb squard. When a SWAT team entered the house hours later, Allen was found hiding in the ceiling rafters suffering from a gunshot wound.
He is expected back in court on April 9.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.