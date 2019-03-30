Massage therapist at Mall St. Matthews accused of sexual abuse of clients

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a man who works as a massage therapist in a Louisville mall, accusing him of sexually abusing clients twice.
Wankun Chen, 55, faces charges of rape, sexual abuse and bribery.
Police said the first reported incident happened December 30, 2018, when a woman was getting a massage from Chen at The Relax Place in Mall St. Matthews.
She told officers she was face down on a massage table and Chen was in a chair moving around the table. According to an arrest warrant, Chen took her hands and forced the woman to touch his private area as she was lying down.
When the woman got up from the table, she said she was holding a towel in front of her when Chen came up behind her and grabbed her wrists, causing her to “expose herself against her will."
The victim told police she yelled at Chen and he left the room, allowing her to get dressed and leave the business.
Chen was arrested March 29 on Dixie Highway near Upper Hunters Trace.
He was arraigned Saturday morning. The judge ordered him to have no contact with The Relax Place.
Chen was given a bond of $10,000 and has since been released from jail.
