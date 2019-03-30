Monument unveiled honoring fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was two years ago when Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nick Rodman was killed in a chase with a suspect.
Friday, a monument was unveiled to honor him.
It stands outside of the First Division in Portland, where Officer Rodman went to work each day. Until his last day.
That date is now etched into the stone: March 29, 2017.
His widow and his parents sat in the front row for the unveiling.
"I hope this monument reminds us how everyday police officers in this division and throughout this city suit up and show up to face whatever comes their way...and unfortunately sometimes they end up giving their all,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.
The statue was paid for and donated by the Portland Auxiliary, with assistance from Metro Council.
"Council members from every corner of this city contributed to this from discretionary funds to make this project a reality,” former Councilwoman Cheri Bryant-Hamilton said.
This monument will serve as a reminder of not only Rodman’s sacrifice, but that of every officer in the city.
When Nick said goodbye to his wife and two children that day, he had every intention of returning to them.
"I don’t think we should ever forget how extraordinary that is. The simple act of going to work each and every day as a police officer,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Conrad said he had one hope -- and that’s that no other names would be added to this monument.
In the morning, the Rodman family took part in a private wreath laying ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.