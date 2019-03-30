Police searching for father after 2-year-old found dead in KY house fire

LONDON, KY (WKYT) - A 2-year-old child is dead after a house fire in Laurel County.
The fire broke out at a home on Reams Lane in London around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Kentucky State Police say they were called to the scene around 1 a.m.
The child's body was later found inside the home. Troopers have identified the victim as Joseph Brock.
Investigators say the father of the victim, 26-year-old Vaughn Brock, was able to get out of the house, but left the scene on foot shortly after the home caught fire. Troopers are still trying to find him.
Neighbors tell WKYT they heard a loud explosion and went outside to see what had happened. They reportedly saw Vaughn Brock, who told them he couldn’t find his child before he left the scene.
The child's mother was at work at the time of the fire.
Police have not given any information about how the fire started. They are hoping to find the father and get more information about what happened.
The child's body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Vaughn Brock is asked to contact KSP at (606) 878-6622, or 1-800-222-5555.
