Police: SWAT suspect broke into home months earlier, homeowner recalls crime

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The suspect arrested in Thursday’s nine-hour SWAT situation in Louisville has a long history with the law.
Louisville police said Daniel Allen was wanted on six arrest warrants when they found him hiding in a van in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. He drove off and barricaded himself in a nearby home for hours before his eventual arrest.
Friday, WAVE 3 News learned more about his criminal past, including a case in January where Allen is accused of barricading himself inside a home in Fairdale.
That homeowner, Ronnie Fox, walked WAVE 3 News through the wild ordeal.
According to the arrest warrant, on Jan. 7, Allen, along with another suspect, forced their way into Fox’s home on Bountiful Way.
Security footage showed the pair jumping Fox’s fence, breaking in through his screen window and breaking down the front door to hide from police and from Fox.
“I’m just glad they didn’t shoot me with my own damn gun if you get my drift,” Fox said. “I haven’t heard nothing else from them until you showed up today!”
Fox wasn’t home when the suspects broke into his house. He said he came home from a trip to the grocery store and opened his garage door.
“I got a baby monitor in the garage in case somebody breaks in at night,” Fox said.
The monitor plays a noise when the garage door is opened, and that sound was enough to spook the two intruders.
“They lifted up the couch right there, put it up against the door,” Fox said. “This gun’s laying there, that gun’s laying there and they went through the back and went out the window back there. Course, I didn’t realize it. When I seen that I went ‘Oh God, I’ve been robbed!’”
Then, Fox had an encounter with the suspects outside.
Fox said a woman was in his truck and told him she was running from an abusive boyfriend. She identified Daniel Allen as her brother.
“’Bout that time I see the cop up there at the gate,” Fox said. “I walk up there to tell the cop that someone’s broke into my house and by the time I walk all the way back—they’re gone!”
Police said the pair took a flashlight, an old cell phone and $7. They allegedly escaped through the woods.
“Well they never did find them," Fox said.
That is until Thursday, when Allen was arrested after that standoff with police in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
“Thank God they were just criminals and not killers,” Fox said.
WAVE 3 News learned about one of Allen’s other warrants, as well, when he was named as a suspect in a stolen property case from November.
That victim said $4,000 in tools were stolen from a construction site he was working. According to the arrest warrant, Allen pawned them at a shop on Preston Highway.
Police have not shared the other four warrants they said were out against him.
