Police: Woman unharmed after abduction in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - Police in Clarksville are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine the details of an alleged abduction of a woman at gunpoint from a local business Friday.
The woman was found unharmed and a person was arrested after the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department stopped the suspected car near Columbus.
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said the department received a report around 2:45 p.m. Friday that the two had left from a car wash on Lewis and Clark Parkway, with the suspect forcing the woman to drive toward Indianapolis.
Indiana State Police were alerted, which later led to the arrest.
No other details, including identities, have been released as of press time.
This story will be updated at newsandtribune.com as more details become available.
