Rolling Stones postpone tour as Jagger receives medical treatment

In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the concert of their 'No Filter' Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France. The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Jagger can receive medical treatment. The band announced Saturday, March 30, 2019, that Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time. The band added that Jagger is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)