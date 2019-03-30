UofL women advance to Elite Eight with 61-44 win over Oregon State

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Top seed Louisville (32-3) outscored #4 Oregon State 14-5 in the third quarter to take control as the Cards beat the Beavers (26-8) 61-44 on Friday in a Sweet 16 match up in Albany, New York.
Asia Durr and Sam Fuehring led the Cards with 17 points each. Fuehring hit three first half three-pointers to help the Cards build a 30-23 halftime lead.
Durr added eight rebounds and four assists.
UofL advances to an Elite Eight match up with #2 seed Connecticut,. The Huskies beat #6 seed UCLA 69-61 in the first game on Friday night in Albany. UConn is 34-2. One of those two losses came on January 31 in the KFC Yum! Center, a 78-69 UofL win. The Cards are 2-17 all-time against UConn.
UofL and UConn meet at 12 p.m. on Sunday with the winner earning a trip to Minneapolis and the Final Four.
