UofL women advance to Elite Eight with 61-44 win over Oregon State

UofL advances to an Elite Eight match up with #2 seed Connecticut,. The Huskies beat #6 seed UCLA 69-61 in the first game on Friday night in Albany. UConn is 34-2. One of those two losses came on January 31 in the KFC Yum! Center, a 78-69 UofL win. The Cards are 2-17 all-time against UConn.