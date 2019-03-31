Laurel County Sheriff searching for three missing juveniles

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - Police in eastern Kentucky need the public’s help to find three juveniles who were recently reported missing.
Dalton Robinson, 17, was last seen off Bill Karr Road, about seven miles south of London at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. That’s in Laurel County.
Lindsey Couch, 12, was last seen Sunday at 12:53 a.m. off KY 1223, about eight miles south of London.
Police said they are investigating whether Robinson and Couch ran away together.
There is a third missing teen, which police have not connected to the other two.
Mark Fields, 15, was last seen Friday around 6 p.m. off Magee Road, which is about five miles south of London.
Officials did not share information about what the juveniles were wearing when they were last seen.
Anyone with information about where these children are should call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.
