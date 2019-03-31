New Albany Police Department asks for help identifying man

New Albany Police Department asks for help identifying man
The New Albany Police Department is searching for this man.
March 30, 2019 at 9:58 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 9:58 PM

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

In what appeared to be stills of video surveillance footage, the NAPD released photos of a man with medium-length dark hair with tattoos on both of his forearms.

In the photos, the man is wearing a baseball cap and a black t-shirt.

Anyone who knows the man’s identity is asked to call the NAPD CID at 812-948-5317.

All of the photos released by police are below:

The New Albany Police Department is trying to identify an unknown man.
The New Albany Police Department is trying to identify an unknown man.
The man has a tattoo on his left arm.
The man has a tattoo on his left arm.
This photo shows the tattoos on the man's forearms.
This photo shows the tattoos on the man's forearms.
This photo shows the man standing at what appears to be a counter.
This photo shows the man standing at what appears to be a counter.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.