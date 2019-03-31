New Albany Police Department asks for help identifying man

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.
In what appeared to be stills of video surveillance footage, the NAPD released photos of a man with medium-length dark hair with tattoos on both of his forearms.
In the photos, the man is wearing a baseball cap and a black t-shirt.
Anyone who knows the man’s identity is asked to call the NAPD CID at 812-948-5317.
All of the photos released by police are below:
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.