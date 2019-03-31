Science behind snacking: Why do we eat what we eat?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Have you ever wondered why you eat what you eat? Who hasn’t had an entire bag of chips or one too many cookies? Experts say there is an explanation behind snacking.
When you hear the word “snack,” chances are, most people think of things like chips and cookies, and therefore believe snacking is something to be avoided. But, eating between meals can be good for you — if you make good choices.
Registered dietician Miranda Apel was a guest on WAVE 3 News Weekend Sunrise, explaining the science behind snacking. Apel said if you reach for something salty, crunching on something salty relieves stress when you chew. Apel suggested snacks that have nutritional value like pork rinds.
If you have a sweet tooth and reach for sugary snacks, it’s usually because you are feeling stressed or tired. You crave that sugar for that energy and mood boost. Apel said dark chocolate is a great is a great option.
“The key with the dark chocolate is going to be is look for something that is 72 percent cocoa content or higher,” Apel said.
If savory snacks like cheese are what you want, it’s likely you are feeling emotional or tense. High-fat dairy products aid in production of melatonin and serotonin, which can help you feel more relaxed and sleepier.
“Try organic string cheese,” Apel said. “I always choose real high-quality animal products. Try to get organic, the string cheese is 80 calories and it packs in protein, too.”
Many try to cut or limit carbs. If you’re dieting and/or feeling sad, carbohydrates boost our levels of serotonin and while you’re dieting, trying to cut carbs, your body is more likely to crave it. Lean toward whole grains, fruits, and starchy vegetables, things like sweet potatoes.
If you are craving protein, it’s likely that you aren’t getting enough. You may also be iron deficient. An easy way to fill that gap is with cottage cheese.
Apel said many people choose to eat four to six small meals/snacks, instead of three-squared meals.
