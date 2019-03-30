A SkyWheel in Newport? City hopes to break ground this summer

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) - Newport city officials have been working on a SkyWheel project since 2016 and, just this week, submitted the final paperwork necessary for a lease.
“It’s going to go right between where Mitchell’s Seafood Market was and the Aquarium,” said city manager Tom Fromme.
He said it will look like Myrtle Beach’s SkyWheel -- all lit up at night -- only Newport’s will be nearly 50 ft. taller. It will be built on a large concrete pier which will extend out over Riverboat Row.
It will stand nearly three times taller than the temporary SkyStar wheel that currently sits on the Ohio side of the river in Cincinnati.
Fromme says it’s definitely coming and will benefit Newport, Cincinnati, and Covington.
“We all succeed together," he said. "So you have the Aquarium, you have the Levee, you have the Reds, you have the Banks, you have the Bengals. So, you have all these things, that are all within walking distance of our residents that live down in the urban core.”
The design has already been OK’d by the Army Corp of Engineers.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.