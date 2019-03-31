UConn ends Cards season with a 80-73 win in Albany Region final

(WAVE) - A pair of Katie Lou Samuelson three-pointers in the final four minutes closed the door on a return trip to the Final Four for the top seeded UofL women and propelled #2 seed UConn (35-2) to a 80-73 win and the final weekend for the 12th straight year, extending their record.
The Cards trailed just 66-62, when Samuelson drained the first triple from the left wing. Following an Asia Durr free throw, Samuelson connected again, this time after being fouled by Sam Fuehring. Samuelson hit 7-12 from three in the game. She led all scorers with 30 points.
Samuelson knocked down two free throws with 23.6 seconds left after the Cards had cut the UConn lead to 75-73 on an Arica Carter drive
Trailing 77-73, Asia Durr was fouled on a drive, but missed both free throws. Napheesa Collier made two free throws to extend the Huskies lead to 79-73 with 17.1 seconds left. Collier had 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
Durr led UofL with 21 points. The All-American added nine rebounds and five assists. Sam Fuehring added 15 points and seven rebounds.
The Cards finish the 2018-19 season 32-4.
