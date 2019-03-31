UofL surgical staffers repurpose materials into gear for homeless

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When they’re done stitching up patients for the day, a group of surgical staffers at UofL hospital take up the sewing needle to create gear for the homeless. They throw out hundreds of sterilized sheets used to wrap tools before surgery. Once unwrapped the sheets are just tossed because they’re no longer sterile, but it doesn’t mean they can’t be useful.
“They’re waterproof, they hold some heat and they’re soft and pliable. It’s very hard to rip or tear you got to work at it,” said surgical technician Megan Morrison.
It all started when a few staff members started sharing a Facebook post of a hospital in Camden, NJ using sterile surgical sheets that would otherwise be thrown away to make sleeping mats for the homeless.
“We use these all day long in every case that we do and people just started saving them for us,” said Morrison. “Everyone in the department plays a role. They take the tape off for us, we have a place we keep them, and then the team that cuts them comes by and cuts them and gives them to the sewers, and then we all packaged them together.”
The group of six staff members came up with the name, Surgical Repurpose Group and they put their seal on the sleeping bags, pillows, and totes they make for the homeless.
“We went through a lot of cutting, a lot of figuring out sizes and measuring,” said Morrison. “We made them extra big so they can keep their stuff inside of it and still have room.”
The system, now cut down to a science by Morrison, Donna Hale, Tara Wright, Rhonda Calvert, Kathy Robinson, and Jenny Zettwoch.
“It’s something that we get to do positive for our community and it’s brought our whole group together closer,” said Hale. “Every morning driving into work, we drive past Wayside and under the overpasses and see everyone sleeping on the concrete in tents and blankets,” said Morrison. “We wanted to take things we would normally throw away and change it up and give it to somebody that can use it and be meaningful to them.”
So they create the functional and sensible gear that’s tailored to every need, with every free second they get. The Surgical Repurpose Group has already made their first delivery to Wayside Christian Mission, with plans to deliver 10 more sets every month.
“We had people approaching us wanting them before we even delivered them, so that was really exciting,” said Hale. “It really makes you feel good to know that you’re making something that somebody really wants and can use.”
The group is waiting for some feedback to see if they need to make changes to the designs. Wayside says they’ll be gathering that soon. They also have other unique ideas, like pet beds and they hope other area hospitals get involved, as well as other hospitals nationwide.
