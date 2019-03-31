Walz to Bevin: UofL Women deserve congrats, too

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Cats win got a congratulatory tweet out of Governor Matt Bevin late last night.
But missing - at the time - was similar praise for the UofL Women - who also advanced to the Elite 8.
So Coach Jeff Walz had some words for the Governor on Twitter.
The tweet read: “Thought you might want to know you have a group of young women that will be playing in the Elite 8 Sunday also. I’ll make sure to let my players know you said congrats!”
“I’m not sure he knew there was a women’s basketball team at Louisville or in the state. You know, he was tweeting at Kentucky Men for advancing - and I didn’t say anything last year, that’s fine - but I thought you know what, these young women are pretty impressive,” Walz said in a news conference. “And I think as our governor, if you’re gonna tweet at a Men’s basketball team at any school, you should at least have someone hopefully letting you know that ‘Hey, there are women that play too.’”
Bevin eventually did congratulate the UofL women on their win, about five hours later.
