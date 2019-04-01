Bevin goes to Washington, questions federal judge’s Medicaid ruling

(WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was at the White House on Monday.
Gray News’ Washington bureau asked him about the latest judicial setback, with a federal judge again blocking new rules that would require many of those seeking to stay on Medicaid to get a job, go to school or volunteer.
Bevin questioned whether a judge based in Washington should rule on programs in other states.
“I wonder if this judge has even been to Kentucky or Arkansas or any of these other states that he would presume to know what’s best for them?” Bevin asked. “I think it’s irresponsible, frankly, that he’s messing up the lives of millions of people.”
Bevin and state Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley were among those who attended a justice reform bill signed Monday.
