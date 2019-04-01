Bullitt County man arrested for shooting former girlfriend

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville man has been arrested for shooting his former girlfriend.
Cruz Carlos Frescas, 20, of Shepherdsville was arrested and charged with assault, wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to a call on Fortney Lane at 9:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, Mt. Washington police found a woman who had been shot in her right forearm, Pioneer News reports.
The victim told police that she was in the bedroom when her boyfriend (Cruz) arrived. They got into an argument, which became physical.
She told police that Cruz then punched her in the nose with a closed fist, which caused her to fall backwards onto the bed.
Cruz then allegedly grabbed a gun and pointed it at the victim, shooting her in the forearm, according to Pioneer News.
Two small children, ages 1 and 2, were also inside the home.
When they arrived at the scene, police found two glass pipes on the bedroom floor with a white residue, believed to be methamphetamine.
They also found a 9mm handgun.
Officers also found three spent shell casings that matched the caliber of the recovered gun.
Cruz was taken to Bullitt County Detention Center after his arrest.
The victim was taken to UofL Hospital. Child Protective Services was called to provide a place for the children to go.
