Cleanup of homeless camps could begin Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - City workers could begin cleaning the streets of downtown Louisville as early as Monday in the areas where homeless tents and belongings are blocking sidewalks.
Signs with a 21 day notice to clear the area went up a few weeks ago so city officials said the cleanup should not come as a surprise.
City officials said the cleanup did not have to do with Thunder Over Louisville or Derby.
Wayside Christian Mission staff said homeless people keep tearing down the 21 day warnings that went up in early March. Regardless, city officials say they repost often and weather is always a factor.
The Metro Council' Homeless Protection Ordinance allows for the warning period. They said they have to give the 21 days notice and some pad is added to allow for enough good weather days to find shelter. Trash is also cleaned up each week.
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said, "When we clean a camp, that's for safety, security and also personal hygiene and health reasons.” Some advocates are hoping new storage bins that recently became available will encourage homeless to put their belongings there and seek shelter.
City officials said Preston and Jefferson streets, which are heavily populated by homeless, are scheduled to be cleared next week.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.