Closures expected for next 2 weeks on Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers using the Sherman Minton connecting Louisville and New Albany on Intersate 64 can expect lane closures the next two weeks.
Inspections of the bridge resumed Monday and will last until April 15.
Commuters can expect to find one lane closed each way daily and two lanes on each closed overnights.
The information gathered will give the planners a better picture of the repairs needed when construction starts in early 2021.
