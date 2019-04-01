Man shot dead at 23rd and Ormsby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have responded to a deadly shooting near the intersection of 23rd Street and Ormsby Avenue on the west side of Louisville.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed a man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after emergency crews arrived.
It happened at about 3:45 p.m. Monday.
The victim’s identity was not known.
Information about suspects or possible motives also was not immediately available.
WAVE 3 News has a crew en route to the scene.
