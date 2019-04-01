FORECAST: Cold, frosty morning; sunshine to start the workweek

ALERTS
- Freeze Warning south of Louisville through 10 AM
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s a cold morning in WAVE Country with temperatures in the 20s. The Freeze Warning lasts through 10 AM for areas south of I-64.
High pressure grants us mostly sunny skies today. Afternoon highs climb into the upper 40s to low 50s.
While some clouds roll in tonight, we cool down into the 30s for overnight lows.
The clouds decrease Tuesday as highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s.
The warm-up continues Wednesday with temperatures soaring into the upper 60s.
Our next rainmaker arrives Thursday and looks to stick around through Friday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly Sunny; HIGH: 54°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Cold; LOW: 34°
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 63°
IN THE APP
- Monday morning Freeze Warning
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- Week-long warm-up
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.