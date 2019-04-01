FORECAST: Warming up this week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Temperatures have been running 15 to 20 degrees below average Monday, and with a few clouds lingering into the overnight hours, we’re in for another chilly night. Expect overnight lows to dip into the lower 30s for most by early Tuesday morning.
As high pressure moves in, we’ll see clouds decrease with temperatures beginning to warm up. We’re headed into the 60s by Tuesday afternoon.
The weather stays calm through mid-week with highs nudging 70 on Wednesday. Clouds increase Wednesday night, with rain chances going up Thursday and early Friday.
With the increase in cloud cover, we’ll see temperatures ease back down into the 60s both days. However, we’re in for warming temperatures over the weekend that could deliver the warmest readings of the season so far – mid to upper 70s.
Rain chances appear to increase for the latter part of the weekend and into early next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cold. LOW: 34°
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. HIGH: 62°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm; clouds increase late. HIGH: 70°
- Late week rain chances
- WEEKEND: Warming up
- EARLIEST ALERT: Early look at Thunder Over Louisville
