Jefferson County judge responds to criticism for changing warrants

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local judge has come under criticism after a number of arrest warrants were turned into a summons, meaning a court date instead of an arrest.
Judge Julie Kaelin was recently voted in.
Since then, WAVE 3 News has learned some of the warrants she changed involved those accused of violent crimes or convicted sex offenders who’ve failed to register where they live.
The criticism also involves an online system where an on-call judge is assigned to process warrants. Kaelin told WAVE 3 she logs on when not on-call and makes the changes as a way to pitch in.
Others, including the president of the Fraternal Order of Police don’t see it the same way and think what the judge is doing could endanger innocent people. They said arrest warrants allow officers to interview the suspect, regain people’s stolen property and possibly prevent further crimes.
“These are tools that we have through the system that we are unable to use now because one judge takes it upon herself to intervene," FOP President Nicolai Jilek said.
Kaelin said people should be presumed innocent until proven guilty and they shouldn’t be placed in jail until it can be proven otherwise. She added the issue is complex and stands behind her decisions. But she admitted she does not know if any of the people she signed off on a summons have re-offended.
