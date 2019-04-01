Jefferson County judge responds to criticism for issuing summons instead of warrants

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local judge has come under criticism after a number of criminal complaints were processed as summons instead of warrants, meaning a court date instead of an arrest.
Judge Julie Kaelin was elected last November of 2018.
Since then, WAVE 3 News has learned some of the charges she processed involved those accused of violent crimes or convicted sex offenders who’ve failed to register where they live.
The criticism also involves an online system where an on-call judge is assigned to process criminal complaints. Kaelin told WAVE 3 she logs on when not on-call and reviews the complaints as a way to pitch in.
Others, including the president of the Fraternal Order of Police don’t see it the same way and think what the judge is doing could endanger innocent people. They said arrest warrants allow officers to interview the suspect, regain people’s stolen property and possibly prevent further crimes.
“These are tools that we have through the system that we are unable to use now because one judge takes it upon herself to intervene," FOP President Nicolai Jilek said.
Judge Kaelin said people should be presumed innocent until proven guilty and held in custody only when absolutely necessary. She added the issue is complex and stands behind her decisions.
