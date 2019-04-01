Louisville man arrested following car-wash kidnapping

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a woman at a Clarksville car wash.
Ravon Tupac Tyeshawn Briggs, of Louisville, was arrested after he allegedly abducted the woman from a car wash on Lewis and Clark Parkway. Police said he pointed a gun at the woman, forced her into her car and demanded to be driven toward Indianapolis.
The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department was alerted, a deputy from which arrested the man near Columbus.
The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement saying that as Briggs’ alleged victim was driving the car up Interstate 65, he instructed her to stop at the rest park.
“Briggs exited that vehicle at which point the victim was able to flee the area,” the statement said. The woman ran to a nearby home, where a neighbor called 911.
Briggs is charged with criminal confinement and possession of marijuana. More charges are possible.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.