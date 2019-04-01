Louisville man killed in Bullitt County crash

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A deadly crash in Bullitt County on Monday morning claimed the life of a Louisville man.
It happened around noon on KY 61 in Shepherdsville, Kentucky State Police confirmed.
Police said Harry Burton, 89, of Louisville was turning onto KY 61 when he pulled into the path of a truck.
Burton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not hurt and neither car had passengers, police said.
KSP will continue to investigate the crash.
